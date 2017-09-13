App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Sep 13, 2017 03:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Onion exports decline 14% in April-June

Realisation from exports stood at Rs 11,621.97 per tonne in the said period. The total value of exports stood at Rs 1,098.58 crore and the volumes 9.45 lakh tonnes in April-June of 2017-18, according to the data maintained by the National Horticultural Research and Development Foundation (NHRDF).

Onion exports fell 14 per cent to 9.45 lakh tonnes during April-June of this fiscal, as against 10.98 lakh tonnes in the year-ago period, official data showed.

On an average, 2.5-3 lakh tonnes of onions are shipped on a monthly basis. Onion prices are ruling firm in the domestic market driven by speculations and the government is considering restricting exports by imposing minimum export price.

The new onion crop from the 2017-18 kharif season has started arriving in the market and the crop is projected to be better despite poor rains in some growing states.

tags #Economy #Exports #India #onion

