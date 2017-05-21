OilMin to attend OPEC meet; watch out whether curb in oil production gets extended

Moneycontrol News

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) will be meeting on May 25 at the Vienna Convention to discuss whether the cuts in oil production should be extended in the wake of surging US output. Minister of State of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmerndra Pradhan will also attend this crucial OPEC meeting.

OPEC members in November last year had agreed to cut 1.2 million barrels a day of oil production and during this meet the members will contemplate ‘whether to extend the current six-month production-cut deal beyond the mid-2017 expiration, and whether agreed-upon reductions should be increased’.

As India imports 80 percent of its crude requirement from oil reserves located in OPEC member countries, this meeting is important for the country. It will also help government to deliberate upon various options available for oil and gas imports in the international space.

Two countries, Russia and Saudi Arabia, the largest of the 24 oil exporters that agreed to cut output for the first six months of the year, said on Monday that they favor a nine-month extension of the curbs.

Why are these prolonged curbs needed? It is required to reduce global stockpiles to the five-year average, reiterated energy ministers of the world’s biggest crude producers. OPEC’s Kuwait and Venezuela, and non-members Oman and South Sudan also support the proposal.

Many of the OPEC members are backing this proposal says a monthly report from the International Energy Agency released on Tuesday. The report pegged OPEC’s member compliance with the cuts at 96 percent.

What could be the probable outcome from the meeting?

OPEC members may decide to end the output-cut agreement altogether.

OPEC may extend the current production-cut agreement by six months.

What the market has to say?

Opinions are divided whether the extension to curb oil production will be sufficient. Some see the extension as enough to drain inventories back to average levels, while others expect rising US shale output to swamp the deal.

In any event, to a large degree the OPEC extension is already priced into the market, and an increase in prices will probably be modest.