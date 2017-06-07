App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GEStepAhead
  • GrowMyMoney
  • Prosperity Hub
  • SME Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jun 07, 2017 02:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Oilmeals exports up 69% in May on better price parity: SEA

Though exports are showing an improvement in percentage terms, they are still lower when compared to the earlier years, it said in a statement.

Oilmeals exports up 69% in May on better price parity: SEA

Export of oilmeals, used as animal feed, has gone up by 69 per cent to 97,871 tonnes during May due to better price parity in the global market, an industry body SEA said today.

Though exports are showing an improvement in percentage terms, they are still lower when compared to the earlier years, it said in a statement.

Oilmeals shipments stood at 57,954 tonnes in May 2016.

"In last two months, the export of oilmeals improved as compared to the previous year due to good monsoon, better oilseeds production and price parity," Mumbai-based Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) said.

During April-May period of this fiscal, 3,015,69 tonnes was exported as against 1,71,932 tonnes in the year-ago period, it said.

It may be also noted that India faced drought years during 2014-15 and 2015-16, which led to lower production of oilseeds, affecting export of oilmeals to a lowest level.

Of the total exports undertaken during May 2017, shipments to Europe and other countries increased to 1,27,548 tonnes from 3,989 tonnes in the year-ago.

Oilmeals exports to South East Asian countries also rose to 1,66,127 tonnes from 1,58,080 tonnes, but the shipments to Middle East fell to 7,894 tonnes from 9,861 tonnes in the said period, the data showed.

Among types of oilmeals, shipment of soyabean meal increased to 48,159 tonnes in May 2017 from 10,400 tonnes and rapeseed meal rose to 42,488 tonnes from 3,090 tonnes in the said period.

However, the shipment of ricebran extraction fell sharply to 5,200 tonnes from 42,032 tonnes and castorseed meal to 2,024 tonnes from 2,432 tonnes in the said period.

Germany is emerging as one of the major exporting destinations. Vietnam and Thailand are the other two major markets for India for oilmeals exports.

tags #Economy #export #oilmeals #SEA

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.