Odisha to woo investors in metro cities

The Odisha government has decided to organise investor reach-out activities at all major metropolitan cities, including Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Mumbai to highlight business opportunities here and drum up support for the second edition of the Make-In-Odisha Conclave.

Chief secretary A P Padhi, who presided over a meeting of the Oversight Committee, said similar activities would also be organised with internal business partner countries and agencies.

This apart, the meeting has decided to initiate four-layer preparatory and coordination activities for the Make-In-Odisha Conclave, scheduled to be organised between November 11 and 15, 2018.

There will be nine major sectoral sessions in the conclave with specific investment proposals. Prospective investors from the USA, Thailand, Japan, Taiwan, Malaysia Germany, Switzerland and other countries are likely to participate in the event, official sources said.

The meeting resolved that the event would be organised in collaboration with the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion, various industry associations and business chambers.

Potential investors and business leaders from India and abroad would take part in round table conversations, coastal marathon, exhibition,exposure, networking, plenary sessions and sectoral sessions at the four-day event.

The objectives of the conclave would be to showcase the manufacturing ecosystem of Odisha, highlight investment opportunities and elicit investment intentions from the corporate houses, said principal secretary, industries, Sanjeev Chopra.

The companies operating in various sectors in Odisha, including steel, aluminium, infrastructure, food processing, IT, textiles, petrochemicals and power, will also set up stalls to showcase the newly emerging investment opportunities in this mineral-rich state, Padhi said.

Development Commissioner R Balakrishnan has advised the organisers to arrange for cultural activities to make the event lively and vibrant.