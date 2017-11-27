Odisha launches Rs 96-cr scheme to increase fish production

Odisha government today launched a scheme to boost fish production in the state with a budgetary provision of Rs 96 crore.

The 'Fish Pond Yojana' scheme was launched by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, while inaugurating a workshop on 'Doubling of Farmer Income through Dairy and Allied Farming Practices' here.

"The scheme aims to create additional 2,200 hectare of fresh water aquaculture farming with 50 per cent financial assistance to farmers," Patnaik said.

Stating that various services in the fisheries sector are also being made online today, he sought active participation of women self-help groups (WSHGs) and fisheries cooperatives in taking advantage of different schemes launched by the government.

The chief minister said annual fish production in Odisha has increased from 2.60 lakh tonne to more than 6 lakh tonne in the last 17 years.

"As per the latest survey of government of India, Odisha is the only state in the country to have doubled farmers income in real terms over a decade," Patnaik said.

Milk production per day, too, has seen a quantum jump from 24 lakh litre in 2000 to 54 lakh litre at present, he said, adding, egg production has seen a growth of more than 2.5 times.

The chief minister also inaugurated an animal ambulance service in Berhampur and Cuttack urban areas with a budgetary provision of Rs 1 crore, to provide emergency assistance to sick and injured animals.