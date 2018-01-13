App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jan 13, 2018 04:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Odisha aims to complete 3,500 km of rural roads by March-end

So far, the state has constructed 43,222 km road at an investment of Rs 18,624 crore under the central programme, connecting 19,682 villages, official sources said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Odisha has set a target to complete 3,500 km of rural roads by March-end under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), a senior official said today.

So far, the state has constructed 43,222 km road at an investment of Rs 18,624 crore under the central programme, connecting 19,682 villages, official sources said.

The PMGSY is being implemented in the state on a 60:40 sharing basis by the Centre and the state government.

"I have asked the officials to complete road construction of 3,500 km under the PMGSY by March, 2018," Chief Secretary A P Padhi said while presiding over a meeting of the PMGSY's State Level Sanctioning Committee here yesterday.

The committee also approved 165 new roads and 36 bridges spread across 582 km as new connectivity and upgradation projects.

The projects are estimated to cost Rs 500 crore. The target is to complete an additional 14,000 km-road during the next fiscal.

Padhi also directed officials to ensure better quality of construction and expedite completion through close and day- to-day monitoring.

Engineers of the rural development were advised to make use of waste materials in the construction of the roads, Padhi said.

The chief secretary also asked the forest department officials to provide necessary cooperation in connecting the "unconnected" villages.

tags #Economy #India #Odisha #rural

most popular

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.