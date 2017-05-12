App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
May 12, 2017 10:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

NTPC to list Masala bonds at LSE today

State-run power giant NTPC will list its Masala Bonds at London Stock Exchange (LSE) today in the presence of Power Minister Piyush Goyal.

NTPC to list Masala bonds at LSE today

State-run power giant NTPC will list its Masala Bonds at London Stock Exchange (LSE) today in the presence of Power Minister Piyush Goyal.

Goyal is in London today for India-UK Business Roundtable on Energy, UK-India Conclave 2017 and other such events for enhancing cooperating between the two countries.

Under the the USD 4 billion medium term note (MTN) programme, NTPC had raised Rs 2,000 crore earlier this month and Rs 2,000 crore in August, 2016.

The LSE listing will provide global investors access to Indian companies while providing liquidity to them, a power ministry official said.

Besides, more than 70 per cent of all bonds secondary trading activity is conducted out of London, the official said.

The NTPC Masala Bonds would be the first MTN and Masala Bonds to list on the new ISM (International Securities Market)

The ISM is a new multilateral Trading Facility (MTF) aimed at qualified investors for a whole host of debt capital markets products issued by International issuers.

It aims to provide a greater flexibility to the issuers with regard to technical disclosures and also certain exemptions such as non-publication of prospectus approved by UKLA (UK Listing Authority), the official said.

The Masala Bonds protects the issuer against foreign exchange fluctuations and provides the investors a decent return in addition to likely capital gains from rupee strengthening.

The official said that the rupee strengthened from 66.81 per US dollar at the time of issuance of first Masala Bonds in August 2016 to 64.21/USD as of now.

There were more than 400 issues since IBRD’s maiden Masala Bonds issue in April 2012.

More than Rs 66,000 crore (USD 10 billion) has been raised as Masala Bonds by various issuers including SupraNationals like IBRD/ IFC/ ADB/ EBRD.

tags #Business #Economy

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.