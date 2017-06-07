NPCI to ask banks not to charge UPI transactions

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), set up with the help of the central bank, is planning to ask banks not to charge for transactions made using the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) so as to promote digital payments, according to a report in The Economic Times.

Senior bankers were quoted as saying that the e-payment agency is requesting banks not to charge customers for peer-to-peer UPI transactions at this stage.

UPI is a system that powers multiple bank accounts (of any participating bank) into a single mobile application, merging several banking features, seamless fund routing & merchant payments into one hood.

HDFC Bank had earlier announced that it will start charging customers for UPI payments from July 10. The bank has said that Rs 3 plus service tax will be charged for UPI transactions up to Rs 25,000 and Rs 5 plus service tax will be charged for UPI transactions between Rs 25,000 and Rs 1 lakh.

Some other banks are arguing that customers will have to pay for services provided by them which include the UPI payment service.

However, experts feel that such moves will hurt the government's push for digital transactions in the aftermath of demonetisation.

State Bank of India, Yes Bank and RBL Bank have said that they have no plans to charge customers for UPI payments.

NPCI, the country's nodal digital payments agency, wants to promote digital payments and stop people from moving back to cash payments.

UPI, which is supported by the government's Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) application, has witnessed a surge in transactions since demonetisation. In April alone, UPI saw 6.9 million transactions for a total of Rs 2,200 crore as compared to Rs 90 crore from 0.3 million transactions in November 2016.