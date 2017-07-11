NPA clean-up has to be done and haircut is inevitable: C Rangarajan

In an interview to CNBC-TV18’s Sapna Das, Former RBI Governor C Rangarajan shared his views on public sector banks (PSB) consolidation and non-performing assets (NPA) clean-up.

Financial system has to move forward, mergers and acquisitions are common features in the business world, he said.

On NPA per se, he said that the clean-up has to be done and perhaps some haircut in inevitable. The whole question is whether the banks are ready for the haircut and how that is managed, he further added.

“Without finding a solution to NPAs, we will not move forward in terms of stimulating the economy and the investment,” he mentioned.