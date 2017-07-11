App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jul 11, 2017 01:57 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

NPA clean-up has to be done and haircut is inevitable: C Rangarajan

In an interview to CNBC-TV18’s Sapna Das, Former RBI Governor C Rangarajan shared his views on public sector banks (PSB) consolidation and non-performing assets (NPA) clean-up. Financial system has to move forward, mergers and acquisitions are common features in the business world, he said.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18’s Sapna Das, Former RBI Governor C Rangarajan shared his views on public sector banks (PSB) consolidation and non-performing assets (NPA) clean-up.

Financial system has to move forward, mergers and acquisitions are common features in the business world, he said.

On NPA per se, he said that the clean-up has to be done and perhaps some haircut in inevitable. The whole question is whether the banks are ready for the haircut and how that is managed, he further added.

“Without finding a solution to NPAs, we will not move forward in terms of stimulating the economy and the investment,” he mentioned.

Watch accompanying video for more...

tags #Economy

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.