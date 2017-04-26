Now, get 25% additional insurance if you wear helmet

Moneycontrol News

If you wear a helmet while riding a two-wheeler, this insurer will increase your cover by 25 percent.

Star Health Insurance has re-launched its Family Health Optima (FHO) plan with additional features including one that automatically increases the sum assured by 25 percent (maximum Rs 5 lakh) for helmet-wearing customers or safe riders.

So, if there is a road accident and the insured has worn a helmet, their sum insured will be hiked by 25 percent.

This plan is an improved version of the existing FHO policy and comes with benefits, such as ‘assisted reproductive treatment’ for specified procedures three years after buying the policy, ‘health check-up benefits’ for every claim-free year beginning from first year, ‘emergency domestic medical evacuation’, air-travel reimbursement of one immediate family member, and cover for repatriation of mortal remains to the residence of the insured individual.

Star Health Insurance CMD V. Jagannathan said, “We believe in handling all our customers with sensitivity, especially when they are in need of us. Hence, the revised Family Health Optima (FHO) plan comes with a host of benefits.”

Jagannathan added that customers have helped them become the largest health standalone health insurance company in the country. The insurer saw a growth of 48 percent in 2016-17 in premium in 2016-17. Road accidents is the biggest contributor to individual deaths in India every year.