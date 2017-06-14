Now, Central Bank of India comes under RBI’s prompt corrective action

Moneycontrol News

After IDBI Bank, Dena Bank and UCO Bank, the Reserve Bank has invoked prompt corrective action (PCA) on Central Bank of India.

“The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), vide their letter dated June 13, 2017, has put the Bank under Prompt Corrective Action in view of high net NPA and negative RoA. We believe that corrective measures arising out of the PCA will help in improving overall performance of the Bank,” Central bank of India said in a regulatory filing on BSE.

The public sector lender saw a rise in gross NPA (non-performing assets) at 17.81 percent of total loans as compared to 14.14 percent in the previous quarter. In absolute terms, this increased to Rs 27,251 crore from Rs 25,843 crore as on December 2016.

Central Bank now looks to bring it down to 14 percent by March end in FY18, the bank’s Chairman Rajeev Rishi had told Moneycontrol last bank.

Net NPAs of the bank rose to 10.20 percent (Rs 14,218 crore) from 7.36 percent (Rs 13,241 crore).

About 17 lenders including Punjab National Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, United Bank of India and Bank of Maharashtra could face the RBI’s prompt corrective action and face restrictions on dividend payouts. They could be asked to raise more capital after a surge in bad loans led to a slump in profitability, rating agency Moody’s Investors Service had said last month.

Previously, in 2015, Indian Overseas Bank was under PCA scrutiny.

In April, the banking regulator had tightened the PCA framework saying that regulatory action will be taken against banks which overshoot the limit on NPAs or fail to comply with capital ratios. Action under PCA can include curbs on expansion, exposure and dividend payment.

In extreme cases, the PCA framework provides the RBI with powers to force mergers or even wind up the non-compliant banks.