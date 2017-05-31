App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
May 31, 2017 08:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Note ban hit GDP growth; RBI must cut rates: India Inc

The government's note ban move had a debilitating impact on India's economy, the industry has said.

Note ban hit GDP growth; RBI must cut rates: India Inc

The government's note ban move clearly had a debilitating impact on India's economy, the industry said today, after Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data showed growth declined to 6.1 percent in the January-March quarter.

India lost the tag of the world's fastest growing major economy to China with a gross domestic product growth of 6.1 percent in the fourth quarter. For the full 2016-17 fiscal, GDP growth stood at a three-year low of 7.1 percent.

"For the sake of jobs, we need to get our act together and get the growth momentum in place. There is a call on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to reduce the interest rates and boost confidence. One only hopes that the impact of demonetisation has played out and does not spill into the current financial year," Assocham President Sandeep Jajodia said.

FICCI President Pankaj Patel said the fourth quarter numbers point towards moderation which can be attributed to the ban of high denomination currency notes last year.

However, he said the process of remonetisation is almost complete and growth impulse is gradually gaining momentum.

Patel said India's economic growth is expected to gather pace in the later part of the current year.

Jajodia said the underlying sentiment needs to improve.

"Even though the economy would have been remonetised, the manufacturing and other critical sectors would need certain sticky issues like inability of the banks and over-leveraged private sector balance sheets out of the way, before we reach a growth push," the Assocham President said.

The government announced the decision to demonetise high denomination currency notes on November 8 last year, banning 86 percent of the country's cash in circulation.

tags #Business #demonetisation #Economy #Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.