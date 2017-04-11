App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Apr 11, 2017 05:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Non-life insurers end FY17 with 32% rise in premiums

Crop insurance contributed the largest to the growth with Agriculture Insurance Company of India showing a 101.3 percent growth.

Non-life insurers end FY17 with 32% rise in premiums
M Saraswathy

Moneycontrol News

General insurance companies have collected Rs 1.27 lakh crore premium in FY17, showing a growth of 32 percent over the previous financial year. Crop insurance contributed the largest to the growth with Agriculture Insurance Company of India showing a 101.3 percent growth.

Among the insurers, private sector insurers beat public sector insurers in premium collection. Public general insurers collected Rs 67,689.68 crore in FY17, showing a 29 percent growth. Private non-life insurers, on the other hand, collected Rs 59522.75 crore of premium showing a 36 percent growth over last fiscal.

Standalone private health insurers collected Rs 5859.80 crore, showing a 41 percent growth over previous fiscal. All the insurers in this space posted double-digit growth compared to the previous year. In FY17, this segment got the sixth insurer: Aditya Birla Health Insurance.

Among the public sector insurers, Oriental Insurance posted the highest growth of 30 percent in FY17, on a year-on-year basis. United India posted 26.5 percent growth in premiums while New India posted 26 percent growth. However, in terms of the premium collected, New India came on top of the public sector insurers.

Gross Premium Collection by Non-life insurersInsurance_FY16VsFY17Apr112017

Source: IRDAI

Data infographics by Ritesh Presswala

tags #Ecnomy #Health Insurance #insurance

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.