Jan 01, 2018 07:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Noida, Yamuna Expressway declared electronics manufacturing zone

According to Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, the target is to attract investments worth Rs 20,000 crore in the ESDM sector and 3 lakh jobs by 2022.

PTI

The Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath government has released its 'Uttar Pradesh Electronics Manufacturing Policy' under which Noida, Greater Noida and the Yamuna Expressway region has been declared as an electronics manufacturing zone.

"To develop the state as the hub of electronics manufacturing, a new policy has been released under which the units set up in this zone will be eligible for claiming necessary benefits," Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who holds the IT and Electronics portfolios said today.

Hoping that this policy will be helpful in setting up electronics systems design and manufacturing (ESDM) units, he said it will encourage economy and create jobs.

The minister said the aim of this policy is to ensure that the state gets the status of a favourite investment destination.

The target of the policy is to attract investments worth Rs 20,000 crore in the ESDM sector and 3 lakh jobs by 2022, he said.

An electronics mission directorate will also be set up for the successful implementation of this policy which will have a mission director, deputy director and other staff, the minister added.

