No work be undertaken on Noida land allotted to Ramdev's

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday directed authorities in Noida not to "make any development or changes" on 4,500 acres of land allotted for a food park to be set up by Ramdev's Patanjali Yog Sansthan.

A division bench of justices Tarun Agarwala and Ashok Kumar ordered that status quo be maintained on the tract of land till Tuesday, the next date of hearing in the matter.

The court also directed the district magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar and the Yamuna Industrial Development Authority to file their counter affidavits on the petition of Noida resident Asaf Khan who moved the court alleging that 200 bighas of land allotted to him on a 30-year lease for plantation of trees are included in the 4500 acres given to the Sansthan.

The petitioner also alleged that the food park will involve felling of close to 6000 trees which will lead to serious environmental degradation in the area.