No proposal to meet farmer bodies against GM mustard again: Govt

The government does not propose to meet again the farmer bodies which have been opposing the introduction of genetically modified (GM) mustard, the Rajya Sabha has been informed.

"No sir," Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan said in a written reply yesterday when asked whether the government had decided to meet again the farmer bodies of GM mustard growers who have been opposing the introduction of its production.

Asked whether the Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC) had given clearance to GM mustard, the minister replied, "No sir."

"However, it is submitted that GEAC, the apex regulatory committee...in its 133rd meeting held on 11.05.2017 recommended the proposal for environmental release of Genetically Engineered Mustard submitted by Centre for Genetic Manipulation of Crop Plants, University of Delhi to the government of India for its final decision," he said.

Replying to another question, he said the government has not decided to give permission to the sowing of GM mustard in the coming Rabi season.

He said the department related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment and Forest is examining the subject of GM crop.

He said before the Supreme Court, a writ (civil) petition regarding the GM crop and related issues is under sub-judice.

"However, there is no stay or moratorium on release of GM crops by the Supreme Court," he said.