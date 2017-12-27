App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Dec 27, 2017 03:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

No proposal to increase fares: Railways

In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State of Railways Rajen Gohain said the national transporter has seen an increase in passenger traffic of 0.68 per cent and a spike of 0.99 per cent between Delhi and Mumbai during April- November 2017 as compared to the corresponding period last year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Indian Railways does not have any proposal to increase fares, the government informed Parliament today.

In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State of Railways Rajen Gohain said the national transporter has seen an increase in passenger traffic of 0.68 per cent and a spike of 0.99 per cent between Delhi and Mumbai during April- November 2017 as compared to the corresponding period last year.

To queries on passenger traffic, special trains and their fares, he said railways runs these trains during peak seasons, festivals, special events for clearance of extra rush of passengers keeping in view the pattern of traffic, commercial justification, operational feasibility and availability of resources.

"Special trains on special charges are introduced based on demand pattern. They run over and above the scheduled time-tabled trains and are charged at the rate of 10 per cent of basic fare for second class for reserved accommodation and 30 per cent of basic fare for all other classes, subject to minimum and maximum", the minister said.

related news

He also pointed out that railways runs Suvidha trains based on demand pattern and the minimum fare of such trains is equal to Tatkal fare applicable for the class of accommodation for initial 20 per cent of berths and thereafter the fare increases for subsequent slabs of 20 per cent of seats/berths booked subject to maximum three times of Tatkal fare.

Gohain said fares of these trains have been kept higher since special efforts like monitoring of waiting list position of each and every trains, arrangement of rakes and coaches, required staff at short notice are made for running of these services.

"Apart from this operational cost of running passenger train services is increasing year after year and the passenger fare is highly subsidised.

"At present there is no such proposal", he said replying to a query on whether government is reviewing increase in fares.

tags #Economy #India #Indian Railways #Rajen Gohain

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.