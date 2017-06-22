App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jun 22, 2017 04:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

No possibility of power tariff hike after GST rollout: Piyush Goyal

The Goods and Services Tax (GST), which is set for July 1 kick-off, will usher in a new system under which there will be one tax on commodities and services across the country.

No possibility of power tariff hike after GST rollout: Piyush Goyal

Power Minister Piyush Goyal sees no possibility of increase in power tariff across the country post GST, saying industry associations have not sought its deferment.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST), which is set for July 1 kick-off, will usher in a new system under which there will be one tax on commodities and services across the country.

"I don't see any possibility of spike in power tariff due to implementation of GST. There could be one or two paise variation (per unit of electricity)," Goyal told reporters after his meeting with the industry covering power, coal, mines and renewable energy sectors.

Goyal added that there are a couple of issues raised, which will be put forth at the next meeting of the GST Council. One of them pertains to the issue of tax on product made up of fly ash, a by-product at coal-based thermal power plants.

The industry association, Goyal said, has not sought postponement of the GST implementation and all are content with the new framework.

The power ministry will make an analysis on the basis of tax collection before and after implementation of GST to find out if the new tax rates are "inordinately" high or not.

tags #Economy #GST #Piyush Goyal

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.