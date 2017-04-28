No plan to slash jet fuel tax anytime soon, says Jayant Sinha

Moneycontrol News

The government does not plan to slash taxes on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) for flights not operating on Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) routes, said Minister of State for Aviation Jayant Sinha.

Speaking at a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) event, Sinha said the government would suffer a loss in revenue should it reduce taxes and such a move would also nullify the after-effects of the transition to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime.

"I'll have to put my finance hat on, and say no we cannot cut ATF taxes currently, due to a loss of revenue. Also, high excise taxes for petroleum products are charged even for railways and roadways too. So aviation is not the only sector that pays more taxes for fuel," said Sinha.

ATF has been subject to an excise duty of 14 percent. On top of the excise duty, state governments impose a value added tax which varies from 4 percent to 30 percent. Jet fuel comprises 40 percent of costs for aviation firms.

"As long as you pay your taxes everywhere else, we can bring down taxes here," he said.

To promote the government's Regional Connectivity Scheme, the ATF tax has been cut for the RCS routes to around 1-3 percent depending on the location from where the aircraft has been refuelled.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the scheme in Shimla on Thursday.

"While USA has more than 400 airports, India has only 75. With the Udan scheme, we want to add more airports to the network. We have added 31 airports in the first phase (of RCS). In two to three years, we plan to add a 100 more," said Sinha.

Under Udan (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, airlines will also receive a viability gap funding in which 80 percent of the subsidy will be provided by the state government and the remaining by the Centre. This will be to fund 50 percent of the seats under the RCS for one-hour flights, which will be priced under Rs 2,500.

With respect to the threat that the possible entry of Qatar Airways imposes on incumbents like Jet Airways and SpiceJet, Jayant Sinha said that Gulf airline has expressed a willingness to set up operations in India, and the government welcomes entry of the airline or any other foreign airline into India.