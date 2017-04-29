App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Apr 29, 2017 01:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

No need to worry too much about NPAs, solution soon: Gangwar

The huge load of bad loans of public sector banks is not too much of a worryline for the government and a likely solution will be worked out soon, Union minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar said.

No need to worry too much about NPAs, solution soon: Gangwar

The huge load of bad loans of public sector banks is not too much of a worryline for the government and a likely solution will be worked out soon, Union minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar said today.

"Non-performing assets (NPAs) are not a subject to worry about too much. I think we will find a solution to the problem soon," the minister of state for finance said on the sidelines of an event here.

Asked about a timeframe to resolve the issue, all that the minister said was the government will let it out soon.

Bad loans of public banks rose by over Rs 1 lakh crore to Rs 6.06 lakh crore during April-December of 2016-17, the bulk of which came from power, steel, road infrastructure and textiles sectors. The gross bad loans stood at Rs 5,02,068 crore at the end of 2015-16.

tags #bad loans #Economy #government #NPAs #public sector banks #Santosh Kumar Gangwar

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.