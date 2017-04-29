No need to worry too much about NPAs, solution soon: Gangwar
The huge load of bad loans of public sector banks is not too much of a worryline for the government and a likely solution will be worked out soon, Union minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar said.
The huge load of bad loans of public sector banks is not too much of a worryline for the government and a likely solution will be worked out soon, Union minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar said today.
"Non-performing assets (NPAs) are not a subject to worry about too much. I think we will find a solution to the problem soon," the minister of state for finance said on the sidelines of an event here.
Asked about a timeframe to resolve the issue, all that the minister said was the government will let it out soon.