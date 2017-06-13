No extension for RERA registration: Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today reiterated that there will be no extension for registration of ongoing projects beyond July 31 under Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA).

"As far as the appointed date for registration is concerned, I fully endorse the view of Maharashtra RERA (MahaRERA) chairman, Gautam Chatterjee," the chief minister said, while addressing builders and developers at a conference here.

Real estate developers were given a 90-day window to register their new and ongoing projects with RERA, which ends on July 31.

Chatterjee had recently said that no extension would be given for registration of ongoing real estate projects beyond July 31.

"Ultimately at some point we have to register. I am of the view why tomorrow, why not today? So, get registered on the appointed date and I believe things will be smooth," Fadnavis explained.

He assured industry members that the government will be lenient for one or two years.

"The authority and the government will be absolutely lenient for one or two years. On mere technical grounds, we will not allow anybody to be harassed," he said.

The chief minister said if required, say after six months if there are some practical problems, the government will look into the rules again and take care of it.

"In a year's time, the ball will be rolling smoothly," he reiterated.

Juxtaposing RERA with the demonetisation exercise, the chief minister said that RERA was announced well in advance compared to demonetisation which was an overnight directive. Despite struggles, people understood the importance, he pointed out.

"People fear the unknown. If we survived demonetisation, what is RERA?," he said.

Speaking about the impact on business, Fadnavis explained that the government will ensure a secure and positive business environment.

"Unless we give proper flexibility to the businesses they won't flourish. Real estate is one sector which plays a major role in the economy of Mumbai and Maharashtra," he said.

"Under MahaRERA, we will ensure all questions will be answered, and businesses will not feel any impediment," he added.

On GST, he assured the industry that the government will facilitate the smooth transition.

"Government is not an inspector but a facilitator. In that role, I assure you in one year there will be no problems left. GST regime will be working better than VAT," he said.