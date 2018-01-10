App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jan 10, 2018 06:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

No blanket removal of free services by banks from January 20: Indian Banks' Association

Banks would, however, constantly examine and revise charges for services offered.

The Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) has clarified that there is no ban on any free services that banks are looking at and services will continue as they are at present.

The IBA issued a statement after it found reports in some segments of social media which it said was based on misinformed communications and spreading false information that all the free services of banks will be ceased by January 20, 2018.

“It is clarified by IBA that these rumors are baseless and false… Public should be careful and should not get misled by such messages. Such news are pure rumors and there are no fresh RBI instructions / guidelines on this,” IBA said in the statement.

Additionally, there is neither move by banks for such a blanket removal of free services nor such thing is being contemplated.

However, it stated that, “Banks, looking at its commercial and operational costs, would constantly examine and revise charges as the case may be.”

tags #banking #Business #interest rates

most popular

2017-like rally unlikely, but can expect 12-15% returns this year; 5 themes key in 2018

2017-like rally unlikely, but can expect 12-15% returns this year; 5 themes key in 2018

51 stocks have fallen over 50% from their 52-week highs: Should you pick any?

51 stocks have fallen over 50% from their 52-week highs: Should you pick any?

Should investors wait for a 3-5% correction before putting fresh money ahead of Budget?

Should investors wait for a 3-5% correction before putting fresh money ahead of Budget?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.