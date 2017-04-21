Nitin Gadkari lays foundation stone of Sikkim highway projects

Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari laid foundation stone of four state highway projects here.

The highways would connect the state capital with Singtam, Ravangla, Pakyong and Rangpo, officials said.

The projects will be developed by National Highways and Infrastructure Development Company Ltd at a cost of Rs 1247 crore.

Gadkari is on a three-day visit to Sikkim from April 20, officials said.