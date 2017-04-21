App
Apr 21, 2017 08:59 AM IST

Nitin Gadkari lays foundation stone of Sikkim highway projects

The highways would connect the state capital with Singtam, Ravangla, Pakyong and Rangpo, officials said.

Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari laid foundation stone of four state highway projects here.

The projects will be developed by National Highways and Infrastructure Development Company Ltd at a cost of Rs 1247 crore.

Gadkari is on a three-day visit to Sikkim from April 20, officials said.

