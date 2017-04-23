App
Apr 23, 2017 04:56 PM IST | Source: PTI
Apr 23, 2017 04:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Niti governing body begins deliberations on 'Vision Document'

Niti governing body begins deliberations on 'Vision Document'

The third meeting of Niti Aayog's Governing Council began today with the main agenda of deliberating on the 15-year Vision Document to accelerate the country's economic development.

"#NowOn: Third Meeting of Niti Aayog's Governing Council begins with Prime Minister @narendramodi and Team India!," the government think-tank said in a tweet.

"#TeamIndia, headed by PM @narendramodi, with Niti Aayog and all CMs, begin their deliberations to take India forward #CooperativeFederalism," it said in another tweet.

The day-long meeting of the Council is being held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Arvind Panagariya will make a presentation on roadmap for rapid transformation of India by outlining key aspects of the document, comprising a seven-year strategy paper and a three-year action plan, an official statement had said yesterday.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will talk about the strategy for doubling farmers' income.

The Council, which includes all Chief Ministers, Niti Aayog's members and special invitees, will also discuss the progress made towards the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) from July 1.

"During the meeting, action taken on decisions of the earlier two meetings of the Governing Council held on February 8, 2015 and July 15, 2015 respectively will be discussed in detail," the statement had said.

