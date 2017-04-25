App
Apr 25, 2017 04:54 PM IST

NITI Aayog’s growth blueprint recommends strengthening of ARCs to solve NPA mess

NITI Aayog today shared some of the key highlights of the three year action agenda that it is preparing for the government. One of the key recommendations made by the NITI Aayog is on tackling bad loans. The policy think-tank has proposed strengthening of asset reconstruction companies to resolve India's NPA mess.

Arvind Panagariya
Arvind Panagariya
VC | Niti Aayog

NITI Aayog today shared some of the key highlights of the three year action agenda that it is preparing for the government. One of the key recommendations made by the NITI Aayog is on tackling bad loans. The policy think-tank has proposed strengthening of asset reconstruction companies to resolve India's NPA mess. It has also proposed to consolidate existing customs rate to a unified rate. Addressing the media, Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog Arvind Panagariya said that the three year action plan is in the draft stage, and will be made public shortly.

Watch CNBC-TV18's Rituparna Bhuyan in conversation with Arvind Panagariya on the side-lines of the event.

