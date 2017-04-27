NITI Aayog's development blueprint suggests active govt role in fixing NPAs

Breaking away from the five-year planning process, the government's policy think-thank Niti Aayog has readied a draft three-year action agenda and circulated it to the states for comments.

The 180-page document presents a blueprint for development. It has specific forecasts and recommendations. For example, it sees fiscal deficit at 3.2 percent in FY18 and at 3 percent in FY19 and FY20.

The think-tank has also recommended lowering the customs duty on gold and doing away with it altogether for electronics. It has also suggested capping the customs duty regime at 7 percent.

On bad loans, it says the government should take an active role in resolving the problem and auction non-performing assets (NPA) of banks to private assets reconstruction companies.