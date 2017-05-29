App
May 29, 2017 09:03 AM IST | Source: PTI

NITI Aayog supports Delhi government's new infra projects

NITI Aayog is developing four infrastructure projects with the Delhi Government.

NITI Aayog supports Delhi government's new infra projects

NITI Aayog chose four infrastructure projects of the Delhi government and will help in executing them.

Two out of the four projects are related to transit-oriented development - smart city at North Delhi's Gulabi Bagh and ISBT Sarai Kale Khan in southeast Delhi.

The other two are the North-South Delhi elevated corridor from Signature Bridge to National Highways 8 (near IGI Airport) and the Elevated Cycle Corridor along Press Enclave Marg (Satpullah Nallah) to Barapullah Nallah flyover in south Delhi.

The government's premier policy think tank will provide support services to the four projects executed by the Public Works Department of the Delhi government.

"NITI Aayog has chosen the Delhi government's four infrastructure projects under its Development Support Service to States (DSSS) policy," Delhi PWD Minister Satyendar Jain told PTI.

Under the DSSS, the National Institution for Transforming Indian (NITI) Aayog provides expertise to selected projects of state governments.

Jain said a presentation on the Delhi government's projects were recently presented to the senior officials of the NITI Aayog.

"Delhi government recently sent files relating to these projects to UTTIPEC (Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure - Planning & Engineering, Centre) for its approval," the minister said.

He also said that once the government gets the approval from UTTIPEC, the PWD will start the work on these projects.

