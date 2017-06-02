App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jun 02, 2017 12:32 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Niti Aayog sees economic turnaround in April-June quarter

Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Arvind Panagariya's comments on Friday came days after data showed that India's annual economic growth unexpectedly slipped to 6.1 percent in the January-March quarter, its lowest in more than two years.

Niti Aayog sees economic turnaround in April-June quarter

One of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's top advisers said that the pain caused by the government cash clampdown late last year was over and the economy would see a "good" turnaround in the current quarter.

Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Arvind Panagariya's comments on Friday came days after data showed that India's annual economic growth unexpectedly slipped to 6.1 percent in the January-March quarter, its lowest in more than two years.

The government's shock decision last November to outlaw high value old banknotes took 86 percent of currency out of circulation virtually overnight, pounding consumer demand as most people live in the cash economy.

Panagariya also said it would be "very, very difficult" to privatise state-run Air India, given the carrier's current debt load.

tags #Arvind Panagariya #government #Narendra Modi #NITI Aayog #Prime Minister

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.