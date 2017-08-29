NITI Aayog proposes removal of agriculture commodities from Essential Commodities Act

NITI Aayog has proposed to remove all agricultural commodities from the Essential Commodities Act, reports the Economic Times.

This will lead to shifting towards organised trading by removing stock restrictions. With this, a smaller number of traders with sufficient capital will be able to have an upper-hand in the market. This will help in reduction of costs and prices, bring economies of scale and increase returns for farmers.

Sources told ET that this proposal has already been discussed with the Centre and it is likely for the Centre to reach out to the states for enabling this provision after consulting with the Ministry of Consumer Affairs.

An official told ET that the think tank is of the view that by organised trading, the removal of agriculture commodities from the Act will "improve scale and logistics benefit and bring about more capital into trade with a handful of big traders competing with each other."

With rules and stock limits frequently changing, traders are not incentivised to invest in a better storage infrastructure.

Also, stock limits cut functioning of food processing industries. These need to maintain underlying commodities in large quantities in order to operate smoothly. In such a case, the official said that it is unlikely for private entities to invest in such units.

Ministry of Consumer Affairs says that if there are a fewer traders, it will indefinitely lead to price manipulation because then many would be tempted to choose the illegal business method.

According to experts, the two policies - the existing one Minimum Support Price (MSP) for agricultural products - cannot co-exist.

“The idea is good but two policies cannot co-exist, meaning there cannot be simultaneous MSP for agri products if we want to remove them from the Essential Commodities Act," DK Pant of India Ratings said.