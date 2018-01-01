App
Jan 01, 2018 11:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Niti Aayog pitches for methanol-based hybrid vehicles over electric

The Aayog's decision is based on the fact that the electric vehicles are neither cost-effective nor sustainable.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Niti Aayog, the premier policy advisory body of the government, has pitched for methanol-based hybrid vehicle policy as against the electric vehicle mission which is being chased aggressively, reports The Economic Times.

The Aayog’s decision is based on the fact that the electric vehicles are neither cost-effective nor sustainable.

A senior government official told the newspaper that methanol-based hybrid vehicles would run on electricity which would be produced on board from the chemical and does not put an additional burden on electric demand in the country.

Last month, Niti Aayog member VK Saraswat has said that government will promote coal gasification to convert high ash coal into methanol which can be used as cooking gas and transportation fuels in an attempt to lower crude oil import bill.

As Lithium is a very scarce resource and the country does not have the expertise to make lithium-ion batteries, it will have to depend on import for such batteries.

Methanol is a clear and colourless liquid produced from natural gas, coal and wide range of renewable feedstocks. It is also known as wood alcohol, methanol is naturally occurring and biodegradable.

