you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Aug 23, 2017 09:02 AM IST | Source: PTI

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant to launch 'Mentor India Campaign' today

Atal Tinkering Labs have been established across the country as a part of the Atal Innovation Mission.

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant to launch 'Mentor India Campaign' today

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant will today launch the Mentor India Campaign, a strategic nation building initiative to engage leaders who can nurture and guide students at more than 900 Atal Tinkering Labs.

Atal Tinkering Labs have been established across the country as a part of the Atal Innovation Mission.

The Mentor India Campaign is aimed at maximising the impact of Atal Tinkering Labs, an official statement said.

The idea is to engage leaders who will nurture and guide students in the Atal Tinkering Labs, it added.

According to the statement, NITI Aayog is looking for leaders who can spend anywhere between one to two hours every week in one or more such labs to enable students experience, learn and practice future skills such as design and computational thinking.

Atal Tinkering Labs are dedicated workspaces where students from Class 6th to 12th learn innovation skills and develop ideas that will go on to transform India.

