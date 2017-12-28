App
Economy
Dec 27, 2017 09:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NHAI set to issue first retail bonds, to raise Rs 5,000 crore

The highways authority has plans to raise a total of Rs 59,000 crore via bond issues, including masala bonds this fiscal year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is set to launch its first retail bond issue in February 2018, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The authority is aiming to tap into the retirement savings of senior citizens, in order to raise around Rs 5,000 crore. A senior government official told the newspaper, the amount would be spent for the Bharatmala highway construction project.

 

However, NHAI is still in the process of getting approvals from authorities for the bond sale.

NHAI chairman Deepak Kumar told the newspaper, "The retail issue is likely to come in February," but did not give further information about the size of the issue and the interest rate that it would offer.

The highways authority has plans to raise a total of Rs 59,000 crore via bond issues, including masala bonds this fiscal year, according to the report.

