NHAI mulls incentives for officials to push Bharatmala scheme

To expedite implementation of the ambitious Bharatmala project, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to start an incentive scheme for its officials.

"The scheme will reward hardworking, meritorious officials and will act as a catalyst to motivate other officials to work more efficiently," Road Transport and Highways Ministry said in a statement today.

The highway construction scheme not only envisages completing the projects earlier than the scheduled time, but also aims at savings on account of cost overruns on account of time delays.

Under this scheme, cash incentives and other rewards including certificates and trophies would be given to the officials of NHAI to complete the assigned task in a time-bound manner.

Bharatmala project is an umbrella programme for roads under which 34,800 km of highways will be constructed at a cost of Rs 5.35 lakh crore.