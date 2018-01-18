App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jan 18, 2018 04:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NHAI constructs 1,600 km of new highways till November; pace touches 7 km/day

The union ministry of road transport and highways has set an overall target of awarding 25,000 km and constructing 15,000 km of highways in FY18

Nikita Vashisht @nikita_vashisht

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is unlikely to meet its highways construction target for 2017-18 as it has achieved only 45.71 percent of the originally set goal in eight months.

“We don’t have latest figures for construction, but as of November, construction was 1,600 kilometer,” Deepak Kumar, chairman, NHAI told Moneycontrol. The chairman, however, hopes that the organisation will “certainly exceed” the target.

Union ministry for road transport and highways had set a target of constructing 3,500 km of national highways, for NHAI, in FY18 while award target was 10,000 km. For the eight months period (April to November), it’s per day construction managed to reach only 6.66 km.

NHAI award and construction actual fig

Source: NHAI
* Highways award (including tendered) till December 2017

** Highways Construction till November 2017

NHAI had missed its award and construction target in 2016-17. Out of award target of 10,000 km, NHAI managed to award only 4,355 km, while it constructed only 2,628 km of 8,000 km construction target.

The organisation is, however, expected to achieve its award target of 10,000 km for 2017-18 as it has already awarded and tendered 7,400 km of highway projects by December. It will tender another 2,500 km by end of January.

Also read: Roads ministry manages to construct only 5,000 km in 8 months vs target of 15,000 km in FY18

“Till December end, we had tendered 7,400 km of highway projects. It takes further two months’ time to award the tendered project,” said Kumar.

He said that these tendered projects would be awarded by mid-March while another set of highway projects, amounting to 2,500 km, will be tendered by end of January.

“By January our tender will be around 10,000 km,” the chairman said.

The union ministry of road transport and highways has set an overall target of awarding 25,000 km and constructing 15,000 km of highways in FY18.

The ministry has so far been able to manage to construct only 4,944 km of road as of November 2017 at an average pace of 20.26 km per day against the “ambitious” target of 41 km per day. It has awarded only 2,917 km of highways projects.

