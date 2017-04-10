New railway regulatory body gives Prabhu legroom, companies a leg up

One of the biggest reforms in the history of Indian Railways was on Wednesday quietly cleared by the Cabinet to create an independent railway regulator called Rail Development Authority (RDA), with an initial corpus of Rs 50 crore.

The need for a regulatory authority has been long felt and was first proposed by the Rakesh Mohan Committee in 2001. But the credit for implementing it has to be given to the Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu who was willing to release the Railways from political shackles.

Prabhu had earlier let go of the privilege of announcing a railway budget in Parliament by asking the finance minister to merge it with the regular budget, and now he has taken the politics out of deciding rail fares.

The reason for the pathetic state of the Railways is that it does not have the money to spend on safety and upgradation. This is because fares for the passenger segment have been increased just twice in the past decade-and-a-half. Passenger traffic accounts for nearly 30 percent of the revenue but absorbs a large portion of the expenses.

In order to cross-subsidise passenger fares, the Railways ended up charging extra for commercial freight. This resulted in freight traffic moving away from Railways to roadways. The only way the catch-22 situation could be avoided was to increase passenger fares. This was a tricky subject and one that is considered a political hot potato. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee made her party colleague Dinesh Trivedi resign from the post of Railway Minister when he increased passenger fares.

However, the present government decided to use the route which it had implemented in the oil sector. Earlier, the government used to set prices of petrol, diesel, kerosene, LPG and aviation fuel. But within months of taking office, the Narendra Modi government freed control on these prices and allowed market forces to decide the price. All increases and decreases in prices from thereon in were decided by oil refiners and the matter was out of the political purview.

In a similar move, the Railways have passed on the decision-making on fares to the RDA. Apart from fixing tariff, RDA will also be responsible for protecting consumer interests, enhancing non-fare revenue, promoting private sector participation, suggesting measures for absorption of new technologies and developing human resource. The RDA will be an independent body with a separate budget.

The Railways under Prabhu has created new records. In FY17 it has touched a record revenue at Rs 1.68 lakh crore, with passenger revenue contributing Rs 48,000 crore and freight at Rs 1.09 lakh crore. Railways hauled a record 1.107 billion tonnes of goods despite losing 20 million tonnes in coal due to low demand.

What is creditable is that the above revenue has been achieved with an operating ratio of 95 percent as compared to 94 percent last year. Though this numbers look bad, it needs to be pointed out that the above numbers have been achieved absorbing higher employee costs on account of implementation of the seventh Pay Commission. Retirement benefits comprise nearly one-third of total expense for Railways.

The only way to reduce the impact of high employee cost was to increase revenue and this could only be done in the freight segment. Recognising this, Prabhu reduced tariff rates for commercial freight and realigned commodity rates. This resulted in a sharp jump in commercial freight in the last quarter. This year, freight numbers are expected to be much better.

While the banking system is flush with funds, the Railways has been crying out for more. As compared to an average historic expenditure of Rs 30,000 crore, Prabhu has been spending Rs 1 lakh crore and the only thing preventing him from spending more is a lack of funds and not ideas.

By giving Railways the freedom to fix fares, it will now be able to garner more money to spend on much-needed safety measures and capital expenditure. Prabhu has presented an Rs 8.56 lakh crore five-year capital expenditure plan to the government. By freeing the political control on fares, the government has given him a new canvas on which to paint.

This should be positive for companies catering to Railways like Texmaco Rail, BEML, Titagarh Wagons, Simplex Casting, Kernex Micro and Stone India in the medium to long term.