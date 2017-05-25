App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
May 25, 2017 07:51 AM IST | Source: PTI

New procurement policy to promote manufacturing growth: Ficci

"This was the long-standing demand of Indian industry and is essential to promote domestic manufacturing growth. This is a legitimate tool under our multilateral commitments and with number of major government initiatives this can be leveraged to promote value addition, create employment and give a much needed boost to the manufacturing," Ficci Secretary General A Didar Singh said.

New procurement policy to promote manufacturing growth: Ficci

Industry body Ficci hailed the government's move to approve a new policy to give preference to local goods and services in public procurement.

"This was the long-standing demand of Indian industry and is essential to promote domestic manufacturing growth. This is a legitimate tool under our multilateral commitments and with number of major government initiatives this can be leveraged to promote value addition, create employment and give a much needed boost to the manufacturing," Ficci Secretary General A Didar Singh said.

The government today approved a policy to give preference to local goods and services in public procurement with a view to generate employment and promote 'Make in India' initiative.

The policy, approved by the Cabinet, is also aimed at stimulating flow of capital and technology.

"Under the policy, preference in government procurement will be given to local suppliers," an official statement said.

Local suppliers are those whose goods or services meet prescribed minimum thresholds (ordinarily 50 per cent) for local content, which is essentially domestic value addition.

The local content, it said, can be increased through partnerships, cooperation with local companies, establishing production units in India or joint ventures with Indian suppliers, increasing the participation of local employees in services and by training them.

tags #Economy #FICCI #government #Make in India

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.