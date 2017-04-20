New NPA resolution policy expected soon; in-principle nod in place: Report

The banking industry is expected to get a new policy to help clean up its burgeoning non-performing assets.

A CNBC Awaaz report, quoting sources, says the Prime Minister's Office, Finance Ministry and Reserve Bank of India have reached a consensus to roll out the new policy.

According to the new policy, the Oversight Committee (OC) will have special powers to resolve NPAs. The new policy also allows banks to take a haircut with permissible limit. New guidelines for Joint Lenders Forum will also be a possibility now, sources said.

The Finance Ministry and Reserve Bank are expected to issue a circular soon regarding the policy, it is learnt. No Cabinet nod will be required for the same.

Moneycontrol had earlier reported that the government had formed a panel to review NPA rules and to frame guidelines for one-time settlement of bad loans.

The panel, headed by the Chief Economic Advisor, also looked at recasting of loans in different sectors.