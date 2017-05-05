New Banking Regulation Act will speed up decision making by banks: FM Arun Jaitley

Moneycontrol News

Amendment in the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 will expedite commercial decision making of banks, which will facilitate early resolution of stressed assets, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said today.

"The objective of this Act is that the present status quo can't continue," Jaitley told the reporters here.

"A paralysis in the name of autonomy is detrimental to the economy itself and therefore, that really requires to be broken," he added.

There is a list of stressed assets that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will look into, Jaitley said, without further divulging details.

Earlier today, the government notified the ordinance to amend the Banking Regulation Act, empowering the RBI and banks initiate bankruptcy proceedings against chronic defaulters.

“The Central Government may by order authorise the Reserve Bank to issue directions to any banking company or banking companies to initiate insolvency resolution process in respect of a default, under the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016,” the gazette notification said.

Jaitley further said that the banks necessarily need to be in a robust position to support growth.

"And if the banks have an unacceptably high level of NPAs (non-performing asset), this hinders their capacity," he said, explaining that in order to further empower the apex bank, the Cabinet on Wednesday decided to recommend to the President, the issuance of an ordinance.

The amended section 35 A of the Banking Regulation Act will allow RBI, “from time to time,” to issue directions to the banking companies for resolution of stressed assets. “The RBI may specify one or more authorities or committees to advise banking companies on resolution of stressed assets,” the notification said.

The first part of the amended section in the banking law relates the Centre authorising the RBI to initiate insolvency and bankruptcy proceedings in relation to any stressed assets and part relates to specific directions of formation of committees and oversight committees.

India’s banks have been beset with non-performing assets (NPAs), loans that have turned bad. The total NPAs at the end of December 31, 2016, is estimated to have crossed Rs 7 lakh crore.