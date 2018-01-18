Network18 Excl Interview: Ahead of high-profile Davos pitch, Suresh Prabhu asks 'where is the slowdown'

CNN-News18

Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu will be part of the strong contingent accompanying Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos this year. In an interview with CNN-News18’s Marya Shakil, Prabhu talks about the Davos pitch, India’s firm stand at the WTO talks and the state of the Indian economy in general.

Edited excerpts:

Q. Narendra Modi will be the first Prime Minister to head to Davos in 20 years. He will be leading, perhaps the biggest contingent this year in Davos. There are six ministers who are accompanying him and commerce minister Suresh Prabhu is the one who is responsible for ensuring that the focus country is India. Mr Prabhu, thank you so much for your time here. What will be India's pitch at Davos?

A. Over a period of time, Davos has become a very good meeting ground not only for the top political leaders of the world but also all the leaders from different spheres of life, business, social issues, technology, bankers, all of them converse there. So you know as it always happens, sometimes a place gets prominence then everybody keeps going there. So, this time Prime Minister Modi is going there after more than 20 years, at a time when Indian economy is on upswing. When everybody is looking at India. Honestly, I am telling you, if you go to any country in the world, they will all tell you that their priority is India.

Q. But that is the question. There is a recent slowdown that we are seeing in the India economy. How tough do you think it will be for you to project India as a global investment hot spot.

A. Where is the slowdown? Let me give you some numbers, then you tell me whether it is a slowdown or otherwise. Exports are rising, industrial production is going up, business confidence is going up. Purchasing Managers Index, both for services and manufacturing is going up. We look at the numbers the World Bank is giving. It is looking up, so where is the slowdown.

What is important is when you do some structural changes, particularly like the GST, businesses are still readjusting themselves to this. When I talk to most of the businesses they tell me that GST is good for them. They are actually bullish on that. And they are actually helping the businesses grow. For example, there was a businessman who was doing a business of say refrigerator. You are assembling a refrigerator, next is paying all the taxes and everything. Next door to him, say somebody, who is completely unorganised, not paying any taxes and has no records. No quality therefore because there is nothing to fall back on. How do you make sure that businesses will grow? So for the first time, we are formalising an economy and making sure that there is a transparent system. You don't have to go to the sales tax office anymore because GST will subsume so many taxes as well as you can do it online.

Q. If I were to talk about Davos a little more, with the PM leading this contingent, how bullish are you about big investments to come through this time around?

A. In a big way, which is why I was telling you, the whole world is interested in India. They are all looking up to it. Look at FDI numbers. These are clearly showing where the world is heading for. People want to put money into India. We are removing lot of sectoral caps. We are making sure that the procedural formality that one has to undergo is reduced. Ease of doing business has gone up. This is what the foreign investors look at.

For the first time, we are working on ease of trading that has never been done before. So my ministry has started working on ease of trading wherein we will be creating one common platform to ensure that even trading related issues are addressed. For the first time, as the global market is growing, Indian market is also growing. So with Prime Minister Modi going there and speaking to all of them about the great reforms that have been done in India, I am sure investments would follow.

Q. You have talked about unveiling a new industrial policy. There's lot of expectations and enthusiasm about it. Global investors are looking at what exactly will this be. When can we expect it and what will be the key focus areas.

A. See, firstly, this is only the third industrial policy post-Independence. First 1956, then 1992 and this will the one. The first industrial policy talked about commanding heights for public sectors and others. The 1992 one removed certain bottlenecks. I think now when we are talking about the threshold of the digital economy, we should think about how to do business with least hurdles by the government by removing all the roadblocks that are there in the way. So that they should succeed. I have already set up a committee under the chairmanship of the DIPP (department of industrial policy and promotion) se0cretary to look into all the regulatory issues so that we remove all the hurdles and people are able to do businesses on their own. They have to follow labour laws. They will follow all the related welfare measures.

Our next focus is on new industries. See there are industries that aren't even born today. The sectors which are not even born today are the sectors which are going to grow faster. So you must focus on those sectors. So, we are focusing on that. It's a very clear element.

Q. New industries when you say, which are these sectors?

A. Broadly if I tell you...but we are working very minutely on it. Broadly, energy, artificial intelligence, genomics, life sciences. These are the kind of sectors which will really grow exponentially. If you take only information technology, all of that will fall into information technology. Even mobile phone is part of information technology — CIT (communication and information technology). But we are trying to identify that critical sector which will grow. Blockchain technology will grow in future so we have to think about which are those sectors which will grow faster and we are working on it.

Most importantly, I will tell you something. It's very interesting, you will appreciate it. Growth, we calculate India's growth that India is growing at 8 percent, 9 percent which are actually aggregate numbers which come from the aggregation of state growth numbers. How much is the state GDP growing, you aggregate all that. From Andhra Pradesh to West Bengal. You aggregate all the growth numbers. That becomes India's growth story. Now, if you really do it. It's only the state capital of states which make the growth possible. This goes down to the districts. So, if you take each and every district of India, and every district grows only by 2-3 percent. What is that growth? In each district, there are services, there is agriculture. In most of the districts, there is a manufacturing. So, each of the manufacturing, services, agriculture grows by 2-3 percent per district. If the district administration play a key role in promoting that, what will be India's growth story.

Q. So, then talking about India's growth story, are you worried about absence of jobs?

A. This is another misconception. The jobs being created in India are phenomenal. When I was the railway minister, I commissioned a study to actually find out how many jobs we have created. We have phenomenally created jobs so I think..

Q. No, no, when you say sir, phenomenally created jobs in the last 3 years?A. Yeah.

Q. Where are the jobs?

A. You know there is a direct correlation between investments and job creation. There's a correlation between economic activity and job creation. If you see railway investments in the last three years, almost Rs 3 lakh 75 thousand crore as opposed to Rs 4 lakh crores that was invested in railways cumulatively in the previous 70 years. Will the increased investments not create jobs. When we are creating economic activities, we are creating. Let's say for example, two factories which are coming up for rolling stock with railways by two companies outside which are preparing it. Ecosystem which will develop the small scale industries would develop. Will it not create jobs? Which are the type of new manufacturing happening because we want 5 to roll out...

Q. Which are the sunrise sectors where jobs will be created?

A. That is exactly what I meant when you talked about sunrise. I am not even talking about sunrise because sunrise means that you are seeing the sun is rising. I am talking about something which in has never even been seen. I'm talking about industries which aren't even born today. These are the industries which will drive the growth tomorrow. And that is where India should be investing along with modernising the existing industries. What is important is that we should not leave away what we have got, we have a big base, we have an industrial base. We are still one of the largest industrialised countries in the world. So, we must use that base, modernise it. At the same time, look into the sectors which are not even born today. Can we imagine? I'll just give this example, I will give again. The first company which will be touching trillion dollar market in the world, first company which did not even exist even 3 decades ago. What does it mean? There have been companies which have been existing for centuries...

Q. Sir, new jobs, now ideas, new skills

A. Exactly. So this is what we are identifying. And I will share with you. I think I want you to interview me again so I will share with you as in when we come out with this new development. We are identifying, working with a top class expert. We are working with industry players to find out which are those sectors....

Q. Questions are being raised again and again about jobs. You are making a0ll the right noises, you are talking about ‘Skill India’ you are talking about ‘Make in India’ but when it comes to implementation on the ground, where do you think there is a miss? Where do you think you are missing?

A. That is what exactly I am saying, service sector is creating huge jobs now when we talk about the service sector we don't have the methodology to capture that new economic activity to create job that is something that we must develop service sector is creating phenomenal job. Now only service sector job that we can calculate properly is in information technology because there is an organised sector in a way we can calculate in tourism industry partly not fully.

Q. But it is moving towards automation and artificial intelligence.

A. That is why there is a displacement of job due to technological development but there will be creation of job which will be far out-ripping the number of jobs lost. So this is why there will not be only losers but gainers also. That is why I told you we are identifying six such sectors which will have the propensity to generate more jobs

A. That it is what we are identifying we are working on it

A. Sorry

A. Reveal means this is a work in progress so this is not something that I push a button and create six sectors

Q. Apple has been bargaining for a plant in India. Do you think that is happening any time soon?

A. We have still not got any concrete proposal from the Apple team when they met me recently also told them we have a ‘Make in India’ policy. There is huge market available in India there are 1 billion close to that mobile users in India. They are growing and not me but a person like you can afford more than one mobile so you use it. There are more than one users which are using it. So why don't we create manufacturing, this is something which is a welcome idea. But they must give concrete proposal we are open for that. But we will wait for that.

Q. Off late you have taken a strong stance at the WTO. You know it looks like the WTO meetings do not come to any conclusion are we looking at some kind of post WTO world scenario?

A. There is a life after death. There is a life after dinosaurs, and we are working on making sure that WTO remains relevant we are a strong proponent of WTO because it is transparent, because it is democratic, because it is rule best and because it has succeeded in making world trade grow. This gives a platform for even the least developed country and the most developed country to have same voice so this becomes a very important platform to work on.

A. So I am saying these are the principles which are dear to us therefore if somebody is deviating from this stand we have to take a strong stand. If I believe in something very strongly not me alone, there 130-140 countries in the world which believe in this. If we deviate from that then obviously we have to oppose it for what we can call it. But we have not just given up on WTO, we will have a mini-ministerial in India in which we will actually invite top countries of the world to come and discuss ways to move forward.

Q. The logjam on public food stock-holding issue will there be a headway in any direction is there a possibility of ending this logjam?

A. Let me tell you what the issue is, then you tell me if where we are right or where we are wrong you just tell me. In India, we want to ensure that all people are eating nutritious food. So that is a nutritional security issue and a food security issue. How do you make that happen; so you have to buy food from those who produce. So we are buying food from the farmers primarily to ensure that farmers get a fair price so we have minimum support price at which government guarantees to buy from the farmer. So there is a reference price that the farmer knows that he will at least get. So he produces it. We buy from the farmers, put it in the public distribution system and feed those who need that food. Anything wrong with this system?

This is a system we are talking about public stock-holding. Buy from the farmers at minimum support price (MSP) sell to public distribution system to the poor people who cannot afford to buy in a market place, at the same time their nutritional and food security is guaranteed by this. Now any programme that the government carries with such an idea, what is wrong with that programme? And it is a domestic programme. We are not distorting the global trade which is the mandate of the WTO. So therefore we are saying this should be protected. So this was agreed first in Bali.

Q. So what will India do?

A. We will continue with the programme. The programme is allowed to be done. There is a permanent peace clause available so we will continue with the programme.

Q. Sir, China has been aggressively ring fencing the neighbour, is there a possibility that there will be some kind of free trade zones in South East Asia, South Asia?

A. You know South Asia. China is not a member of the SAARC anyways but we have promoted this idea for some time. India, not our government, but India we have been talking about a common market for South Asia which has not yet happened. China is one of the largest trading partner of India but with huge trade deficit. It is a worrying issue. I raised that issue with China. For the first time, China has agreed to look into trade deficit, to reduce it, measures need to be taken for that, by allowing more market access to the Chinese area.

Q. From the point of view of jobs, do you think that skewed ratio that you are talking about, the lopsided idea that you have between the India-China the trade. Do you think from the point of view of jobs it may not be a right idea?

A. No, no that is what I am saying. Anyway our primary focus is creating jobs in India there is no question about it whatever we do is for the poorer people of India no question about it whatever we do is for the vulnerable section of the society of India, no question about it. So even our global trade policy, our foreign policy, our economic policy are all aligned to this primary interest of India that we want to make sure that India progresses but the same time progress of India benefits this society. So whether it's a trade policy with China, whether it's a trade policy with (ASEAN) whether it's a trade policies with other countries we welcome it.

I'll give you an example the other day the black pepper which was getting imported through one channel into India, which was affecting the farmers interest within three hours the issue was pointed out to me we took remedial steps. We put minimum import price on the imported black pepper as a result farmers are gaining hugely. So we are primarily concerned to use all the tools available to us in international trade to protect domestic interests of farmers, workers and the vulnerable society.

Q. MSMEs are struggling with GST. Is the government worried about it?

A. Firstly, if they are struggling we are definitely worried about it but they are not struggling for the simple reason that we have taken number of steps so far in the last few months to ensure that it happens. In October, we took number of steps to address the concerns of the MSMEs and we are actually telling you something MSMEs will actually benefit from this but right there were short-term issues. There were issues of communication we are addressing all that. I must tell you very frankly that every day I meet at least 20-40 delegations of small businesses. Whatever concerns they have we compile that. We work with the finance ministry. We work with other ministries to ensure that their concerns are addressed.

For us MSMEs are very important. They are a very important part of the supply chain and by the industrial policy you asked about. I will tell you we are trying to find out how we can link them to the global supply chain.

Q. About GST, the exporter refund of the GST is still stuck.

A. See, now the refund issue is already being addressed because finance ministry is working on it. But over a period of time we will make sure that we come out with e-wallet system. Where first you don't have to pay so therefore the refund issue will not remain relevant at all.

Q. Talking about certain numbers, trade deficit is at 37 months high. Gold imports are surging. Do these parameters worry you?

A. These are definitely worrying issues but let us go into the reason for it. Obviously in India we import particular quantity of oil. Price goes up we have to pay more gold is a similar issue. So number one we need to take medium term view. The Prime Minister has gone in for changing the energy profile of India, by bringing more renewable extra so over a period of time we don't have to import that much oil. We have energy efficiency law in India where we had piloted the bill in Parliament.

We will take care of this over a period of time but short term this is an issue — gold. See we are now trying to find out the gold import will be essentially for re-export and for some domestic consumption. We have already come out with the gold bond extra to discourage people from using it. But it is a cultural issue. People want to use gold, I am sure you will also like to use gold not me. So this is a cultural issue. People want to use gold in India.

Q. But the garment sector is a labour intensive sector and you are losing share in that. Isn't that worrying?

A. This is an important issue. In fact, first time the Narendra Modi government came out with a comprehensive policy for textile (in garment) but even in downstream activities everything is integrated how we can work on it. We have done it we have provided more cash support to the textile very recently in the last two months we have come out with huge package even for garment industry also for other textile but leather, it is another very important employment generating sector. So we have come out with a package for that. We have got Rs 8,400 crore for the exporters only last month.

Q. Agriculture continues to be the focus of your government. Prime Minister has been talking about it again and again. From your ministries point of view what should be the thrust in the Budget

A. You said about post WTO. So, I will talk about not only Budget but the overall strategy for agriculture. One is agriculture export. See, Indian farmers’ income can increase dramatically when they have access to global market. When the agriculture production goes up. It is a relatively small life issue that products they don't last long, (say) life of fruits, vegetables. You know you have to send them immediately they are perishable so export is the best solution to that number one.

We are planning to bring in new technology to it whether it’s tea or coffee whether it is rubber whether it is spices. Because these are very important components of not only India's export basket but also one of the important component of India's food and agricultural policy. So we are working on all these together and we will make sure agriculture remains the focus area not in terms of domestic policy support but also linking it to global market

Q. Last question to you Mr Prabhu what will be the thrust of the budget as this will be the first full budget before the 2019 polls from your vantage point how do you look at it?

I know about the budget as much as you know but I can tell you one thing knowing our Prime Minister’s thrust. Budget....all budget and all public policy of this government, not just budget are directed for the welfare of the farmers for betterment of poor people for ensuring making huge investment to infrastructure making sure that we become a transparent administration. By bringing in new technology like digital technology to improve efficiency and improve productivity and ensure over period of time that GDP of India rises for the benefit of people of India. That is the thrust area.