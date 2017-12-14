App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Dec 14, 2017 08:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

NBFCs, HFCs to face NPA heat as loan against property market in stress: Crisil

Delinquencies in the loan against property (LAP) market are set to rise 70 basis points (bps) to 3.3 per cent this fiscal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Rating agency Crisil has warned that non-banking finance companies and housing finance companies are expected to be hit hard by delinquencies in the loan against property (LAP) market that is likely to rise 70 bps to 3.3 per cent this fiscal.

Delinquencies in the loan against property (LAP) market are set to rise 70 basis points (bps) to 3.3 per cent this fiscal, even as underlying risks stemming from moderating growth, intensifying competition and falling yields come to the fore, Crisil said in a report today.

The rise in delinquencies (measured by 90 days' past due date has been sharper and sooner than expected, affecting NBFCs and HFCs.

Crisil warns that delinquencies are expected to rise even more to 4.5 per cent this fiscal, or 370 bps higher than what's expected in home loans.

related news

"Interestingly, the rise in delinquencies last fiscal is not uniform. While large HFCs and a few NBFCs with robust diligence ecosystems managed their portfolios well, some others have reported over 100 bps increase. We believe systemic delinquencies will rise further as LAP portfolios season," Crisil said.

The LAP segment has been growing at break-neck speed, with assets under management rising 17 per cent to Rs 1.7 trillion in FY17 from Rs 1.5 trillion in FY6, which was a 29 per cent growth over FY15. Banks then joined the fray because of continuing sluggish demand for corporate credit. But this rising trend in AUM is set to reverse with risks manifesting and delinquencies rising, the rating agency said.

Crisil foresees a 200-400 bps decline in AUM growth to 13-15 per cent by fiscal 2020, as competition from banks intensifies and ticket sizes of loans shrink.

Intense competition has also culled yields by 200 bps in the past 18 months, materially narrowing the spreads between LAP and home loan rates. But profitability is unlikely to decline by much because borrowings costs have fallen, too. As a result, net interest margins to slip 50-70 bps to 3.5-4 per cent this fiscal.

"One LAP segment where yields and profitability have sustained so far is loans under Rs 25 lakh, because of fewer lenders. However, small-ticket loans are not an easy business to master. Higher risks to cash flows of borrowers, collateral quality issues, and high operational intensity make rapid scale-up difficult in the segment," the report said.

Lenders that prudently assess borrower cash flows, control loan-to-value ratios, practice strict valuation discipline, and keep a hawk's eye on portfolios will be able to sustain a profitable business over the longer term. In this business, cash flows are the key driver of repayment trends, and collaterals offer only a fall-back option, the report added.

tags #Economy

most popular

Worried about Gujarat elections outcome? 3 stock which could give up to 20% return

Worried about Gujarat elections outcome? 3 stock which could give up to 20% return

Budget 2018: Nifty has risen on 3 out of 4 occasions in Budget month under Modi govt. Will the streak continue?

Budget 2018: Nifty has risen on 3 out of 4 occasions in Budget month under Modi govt. Will the streak continue?

Thinking where to invest? Top 10 preferred stock bets from UBS Wealth for the year 2018

Thinking where to invest? Top 10 preferred stock bets from UBS Wealth for the year 2018

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.