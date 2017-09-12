NBCC signs pact with Belarus' BZS for infrastructure and energy projects

State-owned construction firm NBCC India Ltd on Tuesday said it has signed an agreement with BZS of Belarus for infrastructure and energy projects.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus.

"The MoU pertaining to strategic cooperation has been entered between NBCC and BZS for joint participation in the upcoming infrastructure and energy development projects in India and Republic of Belarus," NBCC said in a statement.

NBCC (India) Ltd, under the administrative control of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, is present in three main segments -- Project Management Consultancy (PMC), real estate development and EPC contracting.