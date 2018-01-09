New national logistics plan in the works to bring in cost-effective transport methods

A cost-effective national logistics plan to bring in healthy competition and transport goods efficiently till 2035 is on the cards by the logistics division in the commerce department, reports the Economic Times.

The department is looking into the user ministries' requirement of transporting their goods till 2035 and thereafter bring in more efficient methods of transporting goods.

The logistics division is currently in talks with the ministries providing the infrastructure, namely the ministries of railways, roadways, shipping, among others, to bring in a more cost-effective plan.

The division is not in talks with logistics using ministries including food processing, coal and mines. "We are making the plan without intruding in others' territory. The idea is to have various means of transport to complement each other and not compete," officials told the paper.

One of the major reasons for this proposal is that India's logistics costs are believed to be one of the highest in the world, standing at almost 13 percent of the gross of domestic product.

Along with this, an IT portal of the National Logistics is already in the works, "National Logistics Information Portal." This will also be an online marketplace which can help bring together the stakeholders.