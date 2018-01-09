App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jan 09, 2018 12:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

New national logistics plan in the works to bring in cost-effective transport methods

The logistics division is currently in talks with the ministries providing the infrastructure, ie, the ministries of railways, roadways, shipping, among others, to bring in a more cost-effective plan.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A cost-effective national logistics plan to bring in healthy competition and transport goods efficiently till 2035 is on the cards by the logistics division in the commerce department, reports the Economic Times.

The department is looking into the user ministries' requirement of transporting their goods till 2035 and thereafter bring in more efficient methods of transporting goods.

The logistics division is currently in talks with the ministries providing the infrastructure, namely the ministries of railways, roadways, shipping, among others, to bring in a more cost-effective plan.

The division is not in talks with logistics using ministries including food processing, coal and mines. "We are making the plan without intruding in others' territory. The idea is to have various means of transport to complement each other and not compete," officials told the paper.

related news

One of the major reasons for this proposal is that India's logistics costs are believed to be one of the highest in the world, standing at almost 13 percent of the gross of domestic product.

Along with this, an IT portal of the National Logistics is already in the works, "National Logistics Information Portal." This will also be an online marketplace which can help bring together the stakeholders.

tags #Economy

most popular

Markets pin hopes on earnings revival; top 10 sectors on investors’ radar in Q3

Markets pin hopes on earnings revival; top 10 sectors on investors’ radar in Q3

Budget 2018: FM may offer sneak peek into direct tax overhaul plans

Budget 2018: FM may offer sneak peek into direct tax overhaul plans

India will be $5 trillion economy by 2025; FIIs unlikely to miss party at D-Street

India will be $5 trillion economy by 2025; FIIs unlikely to miss party at D-Street

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.