App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jan 09, 2018 11:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

National licence likely to be issued to staffing firms that provide contract workers

The licence will carry a set of norms and will be renewed every three years

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Staffing firms that supply contract workers to industries may soon be given national licence by the labour ministry, reports the Economic Times.

A national licence will help bring more contract workers into the formal sector as staffing firms mostly operate from multiple locations.

The licence will carry a set of norms and will be renewed every three years. The firms can get the licence by paying a fee and giving a bank guarantee as security for due performance of their obligations.

As of now, these firms are only required to make small deposits as security to the government and are required to seek approvals for hiring contract workers at every location and for every new person hired.

related news

Sources told the paper that the ministry will hold its first round of tripartite meet on consulting the draft of the Contract Labour (Regulation & Abolition) Amendment Bill on January 16. And since this is a 'non-controversial bill' the sources are hoping to reach a consensus in the January 16 meeting itself. The ministry had put out the draft bill for stakeholder comments last September.

"Following this, we will go to the Cabinet for approval and hopefully present the amendment bill in the upcoming Budget session of parliament," he added.

Staffing firms have welcomed the move. India Staffing Federation Executive Director Suchita Dutta told the paper, "Introduction of a pan-India licence will significantly improve the ease of operation for staffing firms."

tags #Business #Economy

most popular

Markets pin hopes on earnings revival; top 10 sectors on investors’ radar in Q3

Markets pin hopes on earnings revival; top 10 sectors on investors’ radar in Q3

Budget 2018: FM may offer sneak peek into direct tax overhaul plans

Budget 2018: FM may offer sneak peek into direct tax overhaul plans

India will be $5 trillion economy by 2025; FIIs unlikely to miss party at D-Street

India will be $5 trillion economy by 2025; FIIs unlikely to miss party at D-Street

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.