National licence likely to be issued to staffing firms that provide contract workers

Staffing firms that supply contract workers to industries may soon be given national licence by the labour ministry, reports the Economic Times.

A national licence will help bring more contract workers into the formal sector as staffing firms mostly operate from multiple locations.

The licence will carry a set of norms and will be renewed every three years. The firms can get the licence by paying a fee and giving a bank guarantee as security for due performance of their obligations.

As of now, these firms are only required to make small deposits as security to the government and are required to seek approvals for hiring contract workers at every location and for every new person hired.

Sources told the paper that the ministry will hold its first round of tripartite meet on consulting the draft of the Contract Labour (Regulation & Abolition) Amendment Bill on January 16. And since this is a 'non-controversial bill' the sources are hoping to reach a consensus in the January 16 meeting itself. The ministry had put out the draft bill for stakeholder comments last September.

"Following this, we will go to the Cabinet for approval and hopefully present the amendment bill in the upcoming Budget session of parliament," he added.

Staffing firms have welcomed the move. India Staffing Federation Executive Director Suchita Dutta told the paper, "Introduction of a pan-India licence will significantly improve the ease of operation for staffing firms."