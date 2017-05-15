National Food Processing Policy on anvil: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Moneycontrol News

As the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government completes three years at the helm, Union Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal tells Moneycontrol that annual FDI in the food sector should touch USD 10 billion soon. She minces no words when she says the crackdown on illegal slaughterhouses is not a political move to target livelihood, but merely an implementation of the Supreme Court’s orders. Curbing illegal slaughterhouses will lead to modernisation of the country’s abattoirs, she adds.

What is the status of the proposal to allow limited sale of personal care products in food retail outlets?

I have written a letter to the Prime Minister and the Cabinet will take a call on it. A decision is expected before the World Food India (WFI), 2017 in November.

All small and big multinational companies from the world over would represent and meet potential Indian companies to partner with in WFI. At the same time, we expect all state governments and their departments to allow single-window and other statutory clearances.

Countries are looking at India because it is the fastest-growing economy with the second-largest population and a growing middle-class segment. Western markets have saturated. Everyone wants to be in India. But, they want to come in India preferably with a local partner, which is why I decided to have World Food India (initiative).

Talks are already on (among India and global companies). The idea is that the WFI will be a platform to announce the grounding of these. It is more than announcing the MoUs.

There is a view that the crackdown on slaughterhouses in Uttar Pradesh and other places have adversely affected the meat-processing industry. What are your comments on this?

The crackdown was basically on illegal slaughterhouses, which is a Supreme Court order. Illegal slaughterhouses were not only leading to environmental issues, but also to hygiene issues. It was a Supreme Court order that illegal and unhygienic ones should be shut down and an alternative, hygienic infrastructure should be created. Nobody was giving any attention to that. It is not a political decision to target somebody’s livelihood, but it’s a decision to implement the Supreme Court’s order to make alternate arrangements and modern abattoirs available for people to work.

What were the major challenges you faced when you took over as the Food Processing Minister three years ago?

Lack of infrastructure, lack of funds, and, of course, lack of funding of existing projects were the major problems. Only 10 percent processing of food takes place in a country that is the world’s largest milk producer, the second-largest fruits, vegetables and cereals producer, and the third-largest producer of marine products.

There exists a dichotomy in India where wastages are so high, while so many people sleep hungry. In the Western countries, wastage of food happens more on the plate. In our case, wastage takes place in harvest and transportation. There is tremendous scope to create infrastructure to reduce this wastage and making more food is available to the people. This will also help in keeping inflation in check.

When I took over, this was a very small ministry, which had two flagship programmes — mega food parks and cold chains. In 2008, 42 mega food parks were sanctioned. Six years later, when I took over, only two were operational. Between 2014 and 2016, six food parks became operational in two years and another four are ready to be inaugurated.

What systemic changes has the Maggi controversy brought about?

Although the Maggi controversy was unfortunate, it led to some very good things. An unfortunate issue highlights the improvements that need to be made. The product-by-product approval that FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) was doing was leading to huge delays. Also, every lab had a different protocol for testing. In one year we harmonised our standards the way it is done globally. Rather than product-by-product approval, we moved towards an ingredient approval system. We had 375 ingredients that were approved earlier. It is close to 12,000 now. That entire bottleneck has gone. That is one of the first achievements of the food processing industry.

How has been the response to the government’s decision to allow 100 percent FDI in food retail?

Amazon has committed to invest Rs 3,500 crore over the next five years. Big Basket and Metro Cash and Carry have also shown interest.

This policy was announced in the Budget last year (2016). Definitely, there is a lot of interest. Big retail chains have a select model, which does food plus other things. That’s the worldwide model for them. For them to now change the model to suit India, they have to go through their respective boards. Most of them say that food has very small margins. The turnover comes from other non-food items, which is what they are asking for.

How much of foreign direct investment (FDI) has come into the food sector in recent years?

From last year to this year, there has been 40 percent increase in FDI in the food processing sector. FDI worth of USD 500 million came in last year. We expect FDI to go up to USD 10 billion in the coming years after the WFI event enables more investment and partnerships.

It is not just food. We are looking at the entire gamut of the food economy — retail, processing, machine manufacturing and technology. Everybody is interested. Of course I am trying to tell them, if you opt for Make in India, then we will try to give you more incentives.

The Cabinet has approved the SAMPADA (Scheme for Agro-Marine Processing and Development of Agro-Processing Clusters) for the period 2016-20. SAMPADA, with an allocation of Rs 6,000 crore is expected to leverage investment of Rs 31,400 crore, handling of 334 lakh tonnes of agro-produce valuing Rs 1,04,125 crore, benefit 20 lakh farmers and generate 5,30,500 direct and indirect employment in the country by the year 2019-20. The objective of SAMPADA is to supplement agriculture, modernise processing and decrease agri-waste.

You had talked about setting up national food grid. What’s the status of this?

We are bringing in a National Food Processing Policy, which shall focus on building India’s National Food Grid and National Cold Chain Grid. This will enable seamless movement of food products from surplus to deficit areas.

We would like all states to follow and be part of the policy. We have brought an Approach Paper on the policy and invited suggestions from all stakeholders and general public.