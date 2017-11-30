Nasdaq plans to let investors bet on Bitcoin's trajectory

World's second largest stock exchange, NASDAQ is planning to launch futures contracts for Bitcoin by 2018, according to a report by The Verge.

The move would allow investors to bet on the rise and fall of the cryptocurrency in real time.

However, NASDAQ is not the first from the traditional finance world to jump in and make most of the Bitcoin bandwagon. Earlier this month, Chicago’s CME Group said it would begin providing futures contracts on Bitcoin too.

Several bankers and investors have called Bitcoin to a bubble and a Ponzi scheme.

While Bitcoin's rise has created new millionaires virtually overnight, application of the cryptocurrency in the real-world has so far remained a rarity. Several startups and smaller businesses have been attempting to use Bitcoin, Ethereum and blockchains.

Jeff Currie, global head of commodities research for Goldman Sachs Group has said that Bitcoin is a commodity with many similarities to gold and volatility sparking investor concerns comes mainly from the lack of liquidity.

In an interview to Bloomberg Television, Currie said, “I don’t see why there is all this hostility to it,” adding that Bitcoin is “not much different than gold” as it doesn’t have liability attached to it by definition, like a security.

On Wednesday, Bitcoin breached the USD 11,000-mark before suffering an 18 percent plunge. The cryptocurrency recovered significantly. Bitcoin was trading at USD 10,739 when this story was published.