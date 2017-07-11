Naidu hits out at Chidamabaram over imperfect GST remark

Union minister Venkaiah Naidu on Monday slammed Congress leader P Chidambaram for terming the Goods and Services Tax (GST) as 'imperfect', stating that the former finance minister had while supporting the bill, said that 'nothing can be perfect'.

He also accused Chidambaram of 'changing the tone and tune for political purpose' while opposing the newly-introduced indirect tax regime.

"Some people are saying, cynical people are saying this will happen after GST...that will happen after demonetisation".

"A former minister said GST is not perfect. While addressing Parliament on GST, he had said nothing can be perfect. Nothing is perfect in life," Naidu said without naming Chidambaram.

The Union minister said the senior Congress leader had earlier noted that GST was a product of efforts taken by all the governments, but he was now "changing the tone and tune for political reasons" by branding the new tax regime as 'imperfect'.

"We have to keep on improving. The GST system is the best system and will strengthen the economy," he said.

The Information and Broadcasting Minister was speaking at an event organised by the National Housing Bank here.

Last week, Chidambaram had said the Modi government's Goods and Services Tax (GST) law was 'very, very imperfect' and could not be labelled "one nation, one tax" as it had seven or more tax rates.

"This is a very, very imperfect law. This is not the GST which we (the UPA) had envisaged. It is a mockery of GST," the Congress leader had said on June 30, ahead of the GST roll-out.