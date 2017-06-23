App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jun 23, 2017 11:45 AM IST | Source: PTI

'Nagpur to become platform for strengthening Indo-French ties'

A delegation of French business representatives visited Nagpur yesterday to review the Nagpur Smart City and Metro rail projects underway here in which various companies from France have invested.

'Nagpur to become platform for strengthening Indo-French ties'

The city of Nagpur would emerge as a platform for strengthening the Indo-French bilateral ties, a senior official from the European country has said.

A delegation of French business representatives visited Nagpur yesterday to review the Nagpur Smart City and Metro rail projects underway here in which various companies from France have invested.

"Nagpur will become a platform for strengthening the Indo-French bilateral ties in future," Paul Hermelin, special representative for bilateral economic relations, Government of France, said here yesterday.

He said Nagpur is an important place on the global map.

"In future many other cities in the world would get inspiration from Nagpur," Hermelin said.

France has given a financial assistance of 3.5 million euros for developmental projects in Nagpur, he said.

In future also, France is committed to support the developmental works in the city, a press release issued by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation said quoting Hermelin.

tags #Economy #Indovsfrench #metro rail projects #Nagpur #Nagpur Smart city

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.