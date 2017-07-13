App
Jul 13, 2017 08:37 AM IST | Source: PTI

NABARD assesses Odisha's credit potential of Rs 66,500 crore

The NABARD has assessed a credit potential of Rs 66,500 crore for Odisha under the priority sectors, based on which, the state has directly prepared the targets for credit deployment for the banks, said Finance minister S B Behera.

Behera, who attended a function marking 36th Foundation Day of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, lauded the role of NABARD in the state. He urged the Nabard to take awareness programmes on financial management, water and soil conservation in a proactive manner.

The Minister said the economy of Odisha is striding through a growth trajectory in the recent years and the state has been able to achieve respectable growth rates, raising the per capita income and the human development index.

He also emphasised on the growth of connectivity, rural development, SHGs bank linkages and other similar economic indicators.

"NABARD has performed well in the field of creation of infrastructure, development of the irrigation projects, strengthening of cooperative institutions in the construction of godowns, SHG bank Linkage programmes, tribal development programmes and support to improve the livelihood," Behera said.

The NABARD has assisted substantially for rural connectivity like roads and bridges, irrigation and agriculture in the state, Behera said.

