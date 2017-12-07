App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Dec 07, 2017 03:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Muthoot Finance launches new loan scheme for SMEs

Under the scheme, Muthoot Finance will disburse gold loans above Rs 10 lakh at an interest rate of 12 per cent per annum, said Babu John Malayil, Deputy General Manager, Muthoot Finance.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Muthoot Finance, the flagship company of the Muthoot Group, has launched a new loan scheme targetting small and medium enterprises (SMEs) for their working capital requirements.

Under the scheme, Muthoot Finance will disburse gold loans above Rs 10 lakh at an interest rate of 12 per cent per annum, said Babu John Malayil, Deputy General Manager, Muthoot Finance.

"The company expects to grow its customer base in the high ticket loan category from the current 4 per cent to 10 per cent by June 2018. This loan will be now available through our all 4,200 branches, including the 599 branches across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana," Malayil told reporters here today.

At the end of September 2017, Muthoot Finance Ltd's current Assets Under Management (AUM) in the two states stands at Rs 4,146 crore (Rs 2,257 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Rs 1,889 crore in Telangana), he said adding the company till date has served a customer base of 17,09,971 in these two states.

tags #Business #Companies #Muthoot Finance #Muthoot Group #SME

most popular

Do you know? These 7 stocks gave double digit return in 4 out of 5 years in December

Do you know? These 7 stocks gave double digit return in 4 out of 5 years in December

Credit Suisse expects cuts to resume in Indian market; likes SBI, ONGC and Tata Steel

Credit Suisse expects cuts to resume in Indian market; likes SBI, ONGC and Tata Steel

Nomura initiates coverage with neutral rating on BSE, target price at Rs 1,000

Nomura initiates coverage with neutral rating on BSE, target price at Rs 1,000

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.