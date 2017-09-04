App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Sep 04, 2017 06:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mumbai's Metro-3 corridor delayed: Legal tussles further push date to December 2021

A stay order by the Bombay High Court coupled with other legal restrictions are delaying the metro project in the country's financial capital

Moneycontrol News 

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation is likely to complete the 33.5 km underground Metro-3 corridor (Colaba Bandra-SEEPZ) by December 2021 instead of early 2021.

The underground metro corridor, a total of 33.5 kilometres in length, is going to be commissioned in two phases.

The length of the line has also been cut down. Initially planned between Aarey Milk Colony car depot and the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), the corridor has now been shortened to run from Aarey Colony car depot to Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA).

As per MMRC officials, the reason behind the distance being reduced was the restrictions on tree-cutting in the area, which had been imposed by the Bombay High Court earlier.

In the MMRC Newsletter for August 2017, MD Ashwini Bhide stated that restrictions placed by Bombay High Court on metro activities between 10 p.m to 6 a.m. could delay the project even further.

As per statements from MMRC officials, the first phase will be made operational from March 2021, and the second phase between CSIA and Colaba will be operational from December 2021.

The project has been facing numerous troubles due to opposition and petitions from environmental groups and citizens.

The total project cost is estimated to be around Rs 23,136 crore.

Estimated share of costs of the Mumbai Metro Rail (Courtesy: MMRCL) 

The Metro-3 corridor chalked out by the state government will connect north to south and is expected to take the load off the overburdened suburban rail network.

MMRC claims that the line will reduce daily vehicle trips by 4.5 lakh or 35% and save 2.43 lakh litres of fuel daily in 2021.

tags #Economy #India

